BCM workers down tools to picket

By Mamela Ndamase - 23 August 2018
The workers affiliated to the new Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) picketing outside the City Hall.
Hundreds of Buffalo City Metro workers downed tools on Thursday to picket outside the East London City Hall.

The workers affiliated to the new Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa).

Chanting struggle songs and threats outside the City Hall, the workers demanded that BCM fully recognise the union, permanently employ casual workers, provides protective gear to workers and to finalise the job evaluation process among other demands.

Deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana accepted the memorandum of demands on behalf of the metro

