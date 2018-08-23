‘School bullies’ tattoo arm of 8-year-old boy
Sharp, wooden object used to slash into the pupil’s skin
“My boy has been scarred for life.” These painful words were uttered by an Eastern Cape mother who claims her son, in Grade 2, came home with marks inflicted by a classmate who forcefully tattooed him. Zenoline van Heerden said her son, 8, was pinned down by two classmates at Cranberry Primary school in Vergenoeg, East London, last Thursday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.