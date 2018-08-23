‘School bullies’ tattoo arm of 8-year-old boy

Sharp, wooden object used to slash into the pupil’s skin

“My boy has been scarred for life.” These painful words were uttered by an Eastern Cape mother who claims her son, in Grade 2, came home with marks inflicted by a classmate who forcefully tattooed him. Zenoline van Heerden said her son, 8, was pinned down by two classmates at Cranberry Primary school in Vergenoeg, East London, last Thursday.

