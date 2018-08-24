Emotions ran high at the Midrand Magistrates Court on Thursday where music mogul Arthur Mafokate‚ who is standing trial on assault allegations reportedly ‘broke down in tears’‚ Sowetan reports.

Arthur has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and singer Busisiwe “Cici” Twala.

Cici took to the stand for cross examination on Thursday and told the court Arthur had allegedly sexually‚ emotionally and financially abused her.

She apparently told the court she did not report any of these alleged cases of abuse before because she was “too scared and didn’t want it to be publicised“.

Cici’s mother also shed tears as her daughter gave testimony‚ with friends also becoming emotional during proceedings.

Cici laid charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against Arthur last year after an altercation between them allegedly turned violent.

The singer claimed she was admitted to hospital and had to undergo hip surgery following the alleged altercation.

Arthur has maintained his innocence and in a previous court appearance pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Last month Cici was found not guilty on counter assault charges laid against her by Arthur.

The case against Arthur resumes on Friday morning with two more witnesses‚ including a doctor and neighbour set to take the stand.