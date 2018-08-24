Bursar theft case postponed

The scheduled sentencing of former Cambridge High School assistant bursar and convicted fraudster Merle Laity, 56, was on Friday postponed by the East London regional court.

Laity was convicted in May of eight counts of theft and one of fraud after she stole R2.3m from Cambridge High over a period of five years, with such crime first exposed in 2009.

Among the charges, the disgraced administrator was found guilty of is stealing R132,000 received from the school’s PTA fundraising efforts; stealing R312,195 paid by pupils for school blazers, badges, school camps and other items; theft of R178,000 the school received for pupils’ photographs; theft of R5,000 the school received for a matric dance and theft of R3,360.

The school’s disgraced bursar, Maria “Gerda” de Wet who during the period stole just less than R3m from the same school coffers, pleaded guilty to the charges and was last year sentenced to an eight-year prison term.