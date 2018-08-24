EL SCHOOLS ON KIDNAP ALERT AFTER REPORTS

Police warn community to be vigilant towards children at all times

Schools are playing it safe after a social media scare and two reported cases of attempted child snatching. At least two East London primary schools, Cambridge and Selborne, issued statements cautioning parents to be extra vigilant when collecting their children at school. East London parents have been shaken by the reports of alleged attempts to abduct children outside their schools.

