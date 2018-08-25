Gupta’s ‘R600m offer’ to put Jonas on payroll

Former finance deputy gives explosive evidence of meeting with ‘brother’

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas said he had been deeply shocked‚ angered and dispirited by his interaction with the Gupta family‚ who had wanted him on their payroll. Jonas was appearing before Judge Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Friday. Referring to a meeting with one of the Gupta brothers, he said: “He said you must understand that we are in control of everything.

