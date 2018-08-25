UFH investigates new rape claim

Fort Hare University is investigating yet another charge of student rape.The incident was reported to management on Friday.

University spokesman Khotso Moabi said according to information they were given the rape occurred at the university’s Alice campus earlier in the year.

Confirming the rape allegation made against another UFH student, Moabi said: “The case was laid on Wednesday. The university is investigating.“Apparently the incident happened in January, but the woman only reported it this week,” he said.

The male student accused of the rape, who is a member of the Democratic Alliance Student Organisation, has had his membership suspended.

Daso chairperson at the Alice campus, Thandikaya Matokazi, said the student’s membership had been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by a disciplinary committee.

“We are not in a position to say anything and have to let the law run its course. We are supporting the victim as we have other victims,” he said. Matokazi added that the organisation was against rape and gender-based violence.