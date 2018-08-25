Wealthy family’s son nabbed on drug charge

Andrew Turnbull in police custody in Jh’burg after video of alleged assault on woman appears on social media

The son of a wealthy East London family, Andrew Turnbull, was arrested in Johannesburg on Tuesday and charged with possession of drugs. The arrest follows the publication on social media earlier this week of a video showing the middle-aged man, tattooed and with his hair styled into a blonde Mohican, holding a woman in a choke hold, and tossing her aside as the voice of the person filming the video is heard saying: “Andrew, please calm down”.

