Wealthy family’s son nabbed on drug charge
Andrew Turnbull in police custody in Jh’burg after video of alleged assault on woman appears on social media
The son of a wealthy East London family, Andrew Turnbull, was arrested in Johannesburg on Tuesday and charged with possession of drugs. The arrest follows the publication on social media earlier this week of a video showing the middle-aged man, tattooed and with his hair styled into a blonde Mohican, holding a woman in a choke hold, and tossing her aside as the voice of the person filming the video is heard saying: “Andrew, please calm down”.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.