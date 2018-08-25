WSU res students suffering

Many forced to share tiny bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms

Some Walter Sisulu University students are living in such appalling conditions that they have given landlords ultimatums to clean up or face action. A Dispatch visit to some of the residences last week revealed: A student staying in room that used to be a toilet; A tiny passage converted into a study area with old taxi seats as chairs; Up to 19 students sharing two toilets and two showers; One two-plate stove for 19 students; and One fridge for 22 students.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.