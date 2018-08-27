Eastern Cape roads claim 22 lives from nine crashes
These numbers are expected to increase due to severe injuries
Twenty two people were killed on Eastern Cape roads at the weekend while others are fighting for their lives in hospitals. Those who perished on the roads include motorists, bikers and a pedestrian, with poor driving believed to have played a major role in the crashes. Road & transport provincial spokesperson Unathi Binqose said five drivers, three pedestrians and 14 passengers had died in nine road crashes.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.