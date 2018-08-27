PAC take over Sobukwe state funeral
There is no way you can tell PAC members they will not see a PAC flag
A last-minute decision by the Sobukwe family to allow members of the PAC to have their way at the state funeral of the late Zondeni Sobukwe, averted further chaos. The funeral of the widow of PAC founder Robert Sobukwe descended into chaos on Saturday when party members demanded that the state make changes to the proceedings to include current PAC leaders.
