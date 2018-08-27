Slain taxi boss’s widow speaks out at funeral

The young widow of taxi boss Simphiwe Maqungo, who was shot dead inside the Ngangelizwe police holding cells where he was being held in custody, lashed out on Saturday at being robbed of her husband and father of their three young children.

Distraught 32-year-old Nosiyolise Maqungo spoke to the Daily Dispatch at her husband’s funeral at Lahlangubo village in Ngcobo, which was attended by about 1,000 mourners, including police and taxi bosses.

She vowed not to rest until all those involved in her husband’s murder had been jailed.

Three police vehicles, including those from public policing in Komani, kept guard during the funeral.

Maqungo, 38, was being held in custody at the Mthatha police station for the alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition.

While in custody in the cells, four balaclava-clad gunmen – armed with rifles and pistols – stormed the police station and shot him.

Family members said Maqungo's body was riddled with 18 bullet wounds.

Maqungo‚ who owned a fleet of nine taxis in Cape Town‚ “survived no less than seven attempts on his life in the Western Cape since 2015,” his widow said.

“But we never imagined he would be assassinated right inside a police holding cell where he was supposed to be safe.”

Despite this, Maqungo is committed to continuing with her husband’s taxi businesses, saying that when he was jailed she had continued with running his businesses.

Maqungo was arrested on July 29 and was due to appear in the Ngcobo magistrate’s court for a bail hearing on the day he was shot – August 14.

Simphiwe’s brother, Siyabulela Maqungo claimed: “We were informed of his murder 10 hours after he was killed.”

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said a multi-disciplinary team was investigating Maqungo’s murder and allegations that police had not done enough to protect him.