WATCH | No fear! Brazen gang loot truck outside Durban warehouse

CCTV footage captured the moment a gang brazenly stole boxes of body lotion from the back of a truck parked outside a Durban warehouse on Thursday.

Video footage shows the van pulling up alongside the truck parked outside a cash and carry warehouse in Umgeni.

Three men exit the vehicle and begin making quick work of the truck's cable ties‚ removing boxes of goods and handing them to a fourth man in the van. The driver of the truck seems unaware of the crime taking place‚ as the criminals finish loading their haul.

According to the Daily News‚ the men offloaded approximately three pallets of boxes containing body lotion. A case of theft had been opened at Durban Central police station.

