ANC caucus told to pay R3.4m to promoter
The divided ANC caucus in the Buffalo City Metro council seems set on Wednesday to forge ahead with a decision to support the payment of R3.4m to boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti’s company for a tournament that took place last month. This comes after the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) led by provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi and spokesperson Stella Ndabeni on Sunday summoned the metro ANC councillors and allegedly “ordered” them to go ahead with the decision to support the sports ...
