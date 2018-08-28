East London nurse kidnapped, robbed and shot dead

In an horrific attack, an East London nurse, Russel Magwaca, 35, was found dead in his vehicle in Wilsonia on Sunday morning.

His house had been burgled, he was then kidnapped, and later found shot dead.

Cambridge police spokesperson captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the attack.

Mbi said three armed killers first entered Magwaca’s house while he was still at work.

The thugs robbed the occupants of their cellphones and waited for Magwaca to arrive from work.

On arrival they demanded cash from him and later forced him into his car before driving away with him to withdraw the money.

Mbi said thy were investigating a case of house robbery, kidnapping and murder.