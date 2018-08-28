News

East London nurse kidnapped, robbed and shot dead

By Bhongo Jacob - 28 August 2018
East London nurse, Russel Magwaca, 35, was found dead in his vehicle in Wilsonia on Sunday morning.
East London nurse, Russel Magwaca, 35, was found dead in his vehicle in Wilsonia on Sunday morning.
Image: Supplied

In an horrific attack, an East London nurse, Russel Magwaca, 35, was found dead in his vehicle in Wilsonia on Sunday morning.

His house had been burgled, he was then kidnapped, and later found shot dead.

Cambridge police spokesperson captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the attack.

Mbi said three armed killers first entered Magwaca’s house while he was still at work.

The thugs robbed the occupants of their cellphones and waited for Magwaca to arrive from work.

On arrival they demanded cash from him and later forced him into his car before driving away with him to withdraw the money.

Mbi said thy were investigating a case of house robbery, kidnapping and murder.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X