Headman burnt alive in mob attack
Six arrested will appear in court Tuesday on murder and other charges
A village headman was attacked at home by a mob armed with sharp objects, dragged outside along with his furnishings and he and his goods were burned to a cinder. A day after the slaying on Sunday, the Dispatch visited the village of Dindini, outside Mbizana and found it to be a place riddled with fear, suspicion and anger.
