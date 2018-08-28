Headman burnt alive in mob attack

A village headman was attacked at home by a mob armed with sharp objects, dragged outside along with his furnishings and he and his goods were burned to a cinder on Sunday.

A day after the slaying, the Dispatch visited the village of Dindini, outside Mbizana and found it to be a place riddled with fear, suspicion and anger.

On Monday police spokesperson Captain Edith Mjoko confirmed the death of 53-year-old Dindini village headman Thulani Mjanyelwa at the hands of a mob of villagers on Sunday.

She said he had been assaulted with sharp objects about 20m from his house and then set alight.

Mjoko said the incident took place around 11am.

“It seems there are factions in the village,” she said. “One faction is on his side while the other is against him. According to information we have received, there was a community meeting allegedly held by those against him.”

Mjoko confirmed that six people, five men and a woman, had been arrested on Sunday and charged with murder and malicious damage to property. They are due to appear in the Mbizana magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

On Monday morning, a crowd of residents gathered on the outskirts of the town amid heavy police presence. However, although they refused to speak to the media, the Dispatch did hear that they wanted the six suspects released from police custody.

In Dindini, many homesteads were deserted including Mjanyelwa’s home.

The Dispatch noticed several burnt furniture items near to where Mjanyelwa’s body had allegedly been set alight. These included a bed, microwave, cupboards, pots, a stove and kitchen utensils. A broken television stand stood among damaged wardrobes and clothing.

Mjoko confirmed that Mjanyelwa’s family had been whisked away by police to a place of safety. She revealed that more arrests were imminent and that police investigations were continuing.

Meanwhile, the traditional leader who oversees the village, Nkosi Jongamampondo Mditshwa, managed to calm the group outside the town.

He claimed a tavern in the village had been torched about a month ago and two boys who were sleeping inside had been burnt.

During the funeral, two village boys had allegedly confessed to the crime and made allegations against Mjanyelwa.

Mjoko on Monday refused to label Mjanyelwa’s killing as a revenge attack, saying she did not know what the motive was. But Mditshwa said he believed revenge was at play in the violence. He berated the residents for resorting to mob justice.

“I have told them that if there is something, it should be reported to the police and allow the law to take its course.”