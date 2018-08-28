Libode youth get life jail for murder

Mthatha Regional Court on Tuesday sentenced 15 Libode youths to an effective life imprisonment for 2015 killing an elderly couple, Dudu Gcelu, 65, and his wife Nocingile Gcelu, 60, whom they accused of practising witchcraft two years ago.

On December 2 2015 at Msintsini village near Libode the killers aged between 20 and 24 years, killed the couple after accusing Nocingile of having bewitched a fellow young man who had died in a freak accident by falling off a cliff a few days earlier, and the group believed he had been bewitched by the elderly woman.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment on one count of murder and 18 years on a second count of murder. Three of the convicted killers, Madikane, Qoyi and Seku, were sentenced to a further two years on a count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). In addition, the trio along with Mandisi Kwaza were sentenced to another two years for arson. The court ordered all the sentences to run concurrently with the life sentence for the first count of murder.

The convicted murderers are: Khuliso Gcelu, Jongile Gcelu, Lwazi Gcelu, Silulami Madikane, Phindile Mabija, Sinekhaya Qoyi, Lwandile Seku, Mandisi Kwaza, Sihle Nogemane, Sakhumzi Hafe, Luyanda Mbatha, Sizabantu Hafe, Abulele Kwaza, Sisa Madikane and Babini Gudu.

