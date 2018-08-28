Mdantsane man held after child, 4, crushed to death

A 61-year-old Mdantsane man has been arrested for murder after he allegedly crushed the skull of a four-year-old child on Friday, just hours after she had arrived in the township.

The man is now fighting for his life at the Frere Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by a family member who discovered the child’s body.

The child, Usiphile Adonisi, was left in the care of the man while her mother visited a nearby home.

Police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the suspect was under police guard and that once he had recovered, he would appear in court.

Mzuku said: “The suspect is due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of murder.”

No one had been arrested for stabbing the suspect.