Patients wait days for medicine

Patients who have to endure long queues at the Dutywa Community Health Centre often have to wait for up to three days to receive their medication.

While the clinic is open 24 hours a day, the in-house pharmacy closes at 4pm.

This means many patients who have waited all day go home without their treatment.

The Daily Dispatch visited the clinic on August 16 after reports that three people had died in the long queues there the week before.

There were about 150 people waiting at the clinic on the day. Villager Khayakazi Makinana said she travelled more than 25km to get to the clinic, which was the nearest to her home.

Hours after she arrived, she was still waiting in line to have her clinic book stamped as proof that she had reported to the clinic.

“I got here at 9am, it’s 1pm now but I’m still in the first line. From here I have to queue to get my weight and blood pressure checked, and then I have to join the queue to see the nurse.

“Then I have to queue for the pharmacy that closes at 4pm.

“To get treatment you have to keep coming at least twice,” Makinana said.

Nothulaphi Ngesimane, from a neighbouring village, said she spent more than R150 on transport returning to the clinic.

“I only got my treatment after three days,” Ngesimane said.

“The pills are there but there are not enough people to dispense it. Once the clock strikes 4pm, they close up and leave.”

“We write letters of complaints but nothing is done.”

The Dispatch witnessed one pharmacist dispensing all the medication, while about 25 people waited in a queue.

The women’s bathrooms at the facility were overflowing with dirty, muddy water, and the toilets were blocked. Health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha confirmed that three people had died at the clinic in early August.

“[The patients] did not die waiting for medication. All the patients were attended to by the doctors and nurses.

“Late presentation at the health facilities and severity of their illnesses could have contributed to their deaths,” he said. “The pharmacy sees an estimated 300 patients per day, which is a huge volume for a health centre. This makes it very difficult for the staff to help everyone on the same day.”

Sicwetsha said the state of the female ablution facility was “totally unacceptable because there are general workers appointed” to clean it.

“We will demand answers from the facility manager .”