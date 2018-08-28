SA delegation visits police stations

Following rampant acts of criminal behaviour at Ngangelizwe Police Station, which included the torching of impounded cars and the recent killing of an inmate, a women’s delegation from the national office of the South African Police Services decided to visit the station to get a first-hand experience of the working conditions there Tuesday.

Divisional Commissioner Lieutenant-General Lineo Ntshiea said now that they have seen the station they will be able to proceed with the already developed plans to improve the safety of their officers.

They also visited Madeira Police Station where the delegates effectively facilitated services to the public who normally have to stand in queues for hours, thanks to delegated people waiting to assist and serve them quicker.