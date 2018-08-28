News

Seven years for dealing in drugs

By Bhongo Jacob - 28 August 2018
Juma Kilango
Image: Bhongo Jacob

The East London court sentenced Juma Kilango, 34, to seven years in prison for dealing in drugs.

He was given an additional six years for a similar offence.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will spend an effective five years behind bars.

Kilango was trapped by an undercover Hawks officer who pretended to be a school pupil.

He supplied the officer with dagga on three occasions before his arrest. However, he was granted bail and whilst on bail, an undercover operation was conducted and he was arrested again for the same offence.

