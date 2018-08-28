A man has pleaded guilty to raping a student and sexually assaulting her friend in a computer laboratory at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in Port Elizabeth.

Kwanele Kilana‚ 29‚ of Zwide‚ said in a plea explanation to the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday that he had gone to the university intending to steal valuables in October 2017.

After scaling a perimeter fence he armed himself with a pair of scissors and put on a pair of yellow rubber gloves‚ the Herald reported on Tuesday.

He admitted to stabbing one of his victims in the back “with the intention of forcing her to give me her cellular phone”. The women were aged 25 and 30 at the time of the attack. He raped the younger woman and sexually assaulted her friend.

Images of a suspect wearing an orange top were shared widely on social media after the attack‚ which led to protests at the institution by students demanding better security.

Kilana pleaded guilty to a raft of charges‚ which included other crimes. He pleaded guilty to two charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ compelled sexual assault‚ housebreaking‚ robbery and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.