Mentor said she alerted the hotel staff that her room was unable to lock and they told her that it had been fixed.

With her voice breaking‚ Mentor said she went back to her room on Tuesday morning as she had forgotten her glasses – and she found that the door would not open with her key card. She said she then turned the handle and the door opened freely.

Wiping away tears‚ Mentor told the judge she did not know what awaited her when she went back to her room after being at the commission the whole day.

A sympathetic Zondo thanked Mentor for bringing the matter to his attention and said she was “right to be concerned” considering that she had implicated a number of people in her testimony.

He asked the commission secretary‚ Khotso de Wee‚ and head of the legal team‚ Advocate Paul Pretorius‚ to ensure that Mentor “feels safe”‚ even if it meant moving her to a different hotel. He also asked the team to consider whether she required additional measures to ensure her protection.“I would like to be informed if proper arrangements are made for her‚” Zondo said.