Family fears power thieves

The Maho family in Mlungisi township in Komani is living in fear after a group from Aloe-T informal settlement allegedly threatened to burn down their house and the mini electricity substation on their property if they did not let them illegally connect electricity.

Nolufefe Maho said the problem started three weeks ago after Aloe-T residents allegedly illegally connected electricity in the mini substation.

“I personally don’t have a problem with the people stealing electricity but the problem is that they are invading our private property. We have reported the matter to the municipality but they have done nothing to solve the problem,” she said.

Last week, police had to be called in to disperse the protesting informal settlement residents, she said.

“Since then, the problem is becoming worse as these people want to connect their illegal connections. We had to ask a security company to put a full time guard at the house to protect us from the crowd,” she said.