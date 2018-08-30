OR Tambo official guilty of R2.5m theft
Municipality praised for tackling corruption and promoting transparency
An internal inquiry conducted by the OR Tambo district municipality has found its former official, Nyameka Qongqo, guilty of stealing R2.5m from the municipality’s coffers. Qongqo was charged with fraud and theft and fired following this disciplinary hearing. She was suspended in 2014 pending the outcome of this internal probe.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.