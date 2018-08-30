OR Tambo official guilty of R2.5m theft

Municipality praised for tackling corruption and promoting transparency

An internal inquiry conducted by the OR Tambo district municipality has found its former official, Nyameka Qongqo, guilty of stealing R2.5m from the municipality’s coffers. Qongqo was charged with fraud and theft and fired following this disciplinary hearing. She was suspended in 2014 pending the outcome of this internal probe.

