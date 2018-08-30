Six years’ jail for assistant bursar

Former Cambridge High School assistant bursar, Merle Laity, 56, who stole over R2.3m from the school coffers, was on Thursday sentenced to six years in jail by the East London regional court

.Laity was sentenced to six years’ jail for theft, two of which were suspended on condition that she pays back R625,000 to the school.

She had been charged with eight counts of theft and one of fraud.She was sentenced to 12 months for fraud and both sentences will run concurrently. She however will be appealing such sentences.