Turnbull granted bail in drug case

Andrew Turnbull was on Wednesday granted R5 000 bail in an emergency bail application heard at the Randburg magistrate’s court.

Turnbull will appear before the magistrate again on October 30.

Former East Londoner Turnbull was arrested in Johannesburg last week Tuesday on drug charges, this was soon after a video of him holding a woman in a choke-hold and tossing her aside was widely circulated on social media.

On Thursday last week his bail application had been postponed to what should have been a week later.