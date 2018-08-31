Ex-bursar jailed for R2.3m fraud

But Laity’s legal team has already submitted leave to appeal the sentence

Former Cambridge High School assistant bursar Merle Laity was on Thursday sentenced by the East London regional court to six years in prison for stealing R2.3m from the school. Regional court magistrate Deon Rossouw told Laity, 56, that two of the six years would be suspended if she paid back R625,000 to the school.

