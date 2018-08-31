Flags raised over KSD projects

Ring road and power infrastructure deemed irregular expenditure

Four crucial multimillion rand infrastructure projects in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality – among them the R157m ring road and a R49m electricity project – have been flagged by the auditor-general as nothing more than irregular expenditure. KSD mayor Dumani Zozo at a special council meeting on Thursday tabled a report which revealed that the local municipality had incurred irregular expenditure amounting to more than R310m in the 2017-18 financial year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.