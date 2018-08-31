Men show support for women

To mark the end of Women’s Month, more than 100 men wearing dresses and doeks, marched to the Butterworth police station on Thursday to highlight gender-based violence.

The march, led by non-government organisations Sonke Gender Justice (SGJ), Mnquma Men for Change and the Mnquma Municipality were also joined by gay, lesbian and bi-sexual activists.

SGJ provincial manager Justice Patrick Godana explained the purpose of the march.

He said: “We are celebrating women. We are, however, saddened by the onslaught of women.

“We dressed up so we can put ourselves in their shoes and to also show that there are men who support them.”

The marchers demanded:

Prompt police response to incidents of gender-based violence;

Police officers to refrain from “inflicting secondary victimisation by asking “improper questions” to the victims;

SAPS to improve its level of gathering evidence;

Investigation officers to keep victims and their families abreast with developments;

Increased police visibility;

Bylaws on liquor outlets to be enforced; and

Satellite or mobile police stations in communities.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said they would meet with the Butterworth cluster commander next week to discuss the memorandum.

Mnquma municipal spokesperson, Loyiso Mpalantshane, said they had joined forces with SGJ to help in their endeavours to fight gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence activist, Nomvulo Ludonga, from the Dutywa Women Support Centre, attended the Commissioner on the Status of Women 62 in New York, which educates villages and traditional leaders on the importance of reporting cases to the police.

“We take victims to Thuthuzela Care Centre for counselling.

“Ever since I came back from New York last year, I emphasise the important of reporting cases to the police instead of only reporting it to traditional leaders, who would discuss it in the kraal without involving the victim.”

However, this is not how traditional courts work, as alleged victims are called to detail their allegations in front of their alleged abusers.

Depending on the case, police are called wherever it is necessary.