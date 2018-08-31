Thieving ex-bank boss jailed: former manager sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing R1.5m

A former Mthatha bank manager has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing R1.5m from the estate of a deceased client.

According to evidence presented in the Mthatha regional court, 43-year-old Mziwodumo Ludidi was employed as a bank manager at Nedbank’s Mthatha CBD branch.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that the court heard that Ludidi was responsible for managing internal banking processes and client services. He was the ultimate authority within the bank’s branch.

“The deceased client, Khumbulele Ndlazi, held an account with the bank when he passed on in January 2013. Soon after his death, Ludidi created two fictitious bank accounts.

He illegally transferred amounts of R20,000 daily from the deceased account to the two untrue accounts, transferred an amount of R370,000 into his personal account he held with Capitec Bank and settled two personal loans he took from Nedbank,” said Tyali.

When the deceased’s beneficiary approached the executor of the estate to access money held in her late father’s account, she discovered that the accounts had almost been depleted. She then approached the forensic division of Nedbank.