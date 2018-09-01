Concern as dams drop again
Landowners urged to fight invasive species which steal run-off from rains
Dam levels in the Eastern Cape have dropped again since last week, with the Amatola system, which serves the Buffalo City Municipality region, at 81.8% and the Algoa system, which feeds the Nelson Mandela Bay region, at 18.04%.
Department of water and sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “Although the average dam levels in the Eastern Cape were, this week, recorded at 61.4%, levels in the western part of the province remain alarmingly low.”
The Amatola system, in the eastern region, dropped 0.3% from last week.
The worst performing dam in the system is the Bridle Drift Dam, at 64.5%.
The best performing dam, despite having dropped slightly from last week, is the Wriggleswade Dam, at 98.2%.
These figures are in stark contrast to the Algoa System in the western region.
The best performing dam in the system is the Loerie at 89.3%, despite it having dropped by about 5%.
The worst performing dam in the system is the Kouga Dam, which is at about 6.8%.
“Against the background of a looming disaster, the department is encouraging water users in the province to use water wisely and sparingly, and adhere to the restrictions imposed by their respective municipalities,” said Ratau.
Meanwhile, the Gamtoos Irrigation Board (Gib) has called on private landowners to take a vested interest in the fight against alien invasive species which rob the Eastern Cape’s supply dams of critical run-off from rains.
The Department of Environmental Affairs has renewed its contract with the irrigation board to roll out the province-wide “working for natural resource management programmes”.
This will sustain 2,000 jobs throughout the Eastern Cape annually.
The contract also seeks to clear non-indigenous vegetation in order to maximise run-off into the provinces’ dams.
Under a new three-year contract, Gib will manage four major projects – “working for water, wetlands, forestry and ecosystems”.
“While funding for this is, in part, covered under the new contract, a lot more money is needed to have the desired impact,” said GIB financial and HR manager, Rienette Colesky.
The board enlists the services of more than 300 SMME contractors annually to assist with project implementation, creating at least 3,000 jobs.
Please sign in or register to comment.