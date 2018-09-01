Concern as dams drop again

Dam levels in the Eastern Cape have dropped again since last week, with the Amatola system, which serves the Buffalo City Municipality region, at 81.8% and the Algoa system, which feeds the Nelson Mandela Bay region, at 18.04%.

Department of water and sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “Although the average dam levels in the Eastern Cape were, this week, recorded at 61.4%, levels in the western part of the province remain alarmingly low.”

The Amatola system, in the eastern region, dropped 0.3% from last week.

The worst performing dam in the system is the Bridle Drift Dam, at 64.5%.

The best performing dam, despite having dropped slightly from last week, is the Wriggleswade Dam, at 98.2%.

These figures are in stark contrast to the Algoa System in the western region.

The best performing dam in the system is the Loerie at 89.3%, despite it having dropped by about 5%.

The worst performing dam in the system is the Kouga Dam, which is at about 6.8%.