Police to honour fallen ‘heroes’
Flags to fly half-mast as SAPS pays special tribute to deceased colleagues
The five police officers, who were gunned down in Ngcobo in February, are some of the 29 men and women in blue who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 1 last year to March 31 this year, nationwide.
The officers, gunned down during an attack on the Ngcobo police station, and who paid the ultimate price, will be honoured during the SAPS commemoration day on Saturday.
Police bosses have also ordered that from Friday to Sunday, flags at all police stations be flown at half-mast.
National police deputy commissioner Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya announced the plans in Mthatha on Thursday.
“Following cabinet’s clarion call to recognise and celebrate the lives of our heroes and heroines, we would like to urge all in South Africa to observe at least a moment of silence on Sunday morning.
“We also call on all to observe a moment of silence during religious ceremonies. Furthermore, all flags at the SAPS 1,146 police stations nationwide will fly at half-mast from 31 August to the 2nd of September 2018,” she said.
The commemoration will be held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Families, friends and colleagues of the deceased officers and police bosses will lay wreaths in Pretoria as they pay a special tribute to the fallen heroes and heroines.
Since 2014, the month of September has been declared National Police Safety Month, a period in which awareness on police safety is increased and measures to reduce attacks and/or killings of police officers are highlighted.
“We hereby call on all South Africans to join us in partnership to put an end to attacks on and murder of our members,” said Mgwenya.
The brutal killing of Ngcobo police officers - Constable Kuhle Mathetha, 27, of Cofimvaba, Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini, 45, of Zimbane Valley in Mthatha, Constable Zuko Ntsheku, 38, of Luhewini in Ngcobo, Constable Nkosiphendule Pongco, 32, of Ngqeleni, and Constable Sibongiseni Sandlana, 32, of Qunu near Mthatha – and an off-duty soldier, Freddy Mpandeni, sent shockwaves throughout the country.
They were allegedly killed by members of the controversial Seven Angels Ministries Church run by the Mancoba brothers. Their alleged killers are in police custody and face murder charges.
