Police to honour fallen ‘heroes’

The five police officers, who were gunned down in Ngcobo in February, are some of the 29 men and women in blue who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 1 last year to March 31 this year, nationwide.

The officers, gunned down during an attack on the Ngcobo police station, and who paid the ultimate price, will be honoured during the SAPS commemoration day on Saturday.

Police bosses have also ordered that from Friday to Sunday, flags at all police stations be flown at half-mast.

National police deputy commissioner Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya announced the plans in Mthatha on Thursday.

“Following cabinet’s clarion call to recognise and celebrate the lives of our heroes and heroines, we would like to urge all in South Africa to observe at least a moment of silence on Sunday morning.

“We also call on all to observe a moment of silence during religious ceremonies. Furthermore, all flags at the SAPS 1,146 police stations nationwide will fly at half-mast from 31 August to the 2nd of September 2018,” she said.