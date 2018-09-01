Tsotsi cleared of rape and robbery

The case against one of two East London men arrested for allegedly raping and robbing a 26-year-old woman they had given a lift to in July 2016, was this week withdrawn by the East London regional court.

Magama Tsotsi was cleared of the rape charge after the alleged rape victim testified that the 40-year-old had refused to rape her, despite iphela taxi driver Siyabonga Sloti, 29, allegedly “pressurising” and “forcing” him to.

This was after Sloti had allegedly raped her. But the Zwelitsha woman told magistrate Deon Rossouw that after Tsotsi had robbed her of R140 and a cellphone after Sloti had forced him to, he gave her R40 for transport.

The two had given the woman a lift from East London to King William’s Town, when Sloti allegedly drove to a bushy area in Wilsonia. Rossouw withdrew the charges of rape and robbery against Tsotsi on Friday but Sloti will be back in court on September 10.

After Sloti’s DNA was tested for the July 2016 rape incident, it was also reportedly linked to four other rape cases. The state believes Sloti raped four women in Berlin, Scenery Park and Duncan Village between 2015 and 2016. The 26-year-old woman told the court she had come to East London for a job interview on July 29 in 2016.

Both men pleaded not guilty, with Sloti this week telling Rossouw that he did not remember any of the accusations made against him or what he was doing on the day in question.

He said all he could remember was that he was at home with his girlfriend. He denied ever driving the said Toyota Conquest on the day.

However, Thulani Gqwetha, a sedan taxi driver, told the court that he had lent Sloti the vehicle on the day in question.

Gqwetha said he knew Sloti and Tsotsi from Scenery Park and that they were dating his sisters. Gqwetha said it was not the first time he had lent Sloti his vehicle.

He said he was shocked when the police arrested him in West Bank on July 30, accusing him of allegedly raping a woman the previous day.

“When I told them I never raped any woman, they asked me who was driving my taxi the previous morning, and I informed them that I had lent it to Siya [Sloti],” he told the court.