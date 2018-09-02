Seven perish after taxi crash

Seven people who were traveling in a minibus taxi on the R63 road outside Fort Beaufort were killed on Sunday when their vehicle lost control and crashed.

The accident, according to provincial roads and transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie, happened at around 1pm just 5km outside Fort Beaufort after the Toyota Quantum lost control and veered off the road.

Eight other people, according to Rantjie, were critically injured and were later transported to Victoria Hospital in Alice.

“Police are investigating the cause of the incident, while transport, roads, safety and liaison MEC, Weziwe Tikana had sent condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those in Hospital a speedy recovery,” Rantjie said.