BCM may get a new mayor
Pakati faces uncertain future as fraud-accused Mkolo elected ANC chair
Buffalo City Metro may be set to get a new mayor following a change in leadership of the ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana region over the weekend.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.