Child obesity a weighty matter in Eastern Cape

There is a problem with obesity and being overweight in Eastern Cape children.

This is the assertion of two East London pediatricians responding to a statement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which said 41-million children under the age of five around the world, are obese or overweight.

Pediatrician Dr Richard Makomba said they see quite a number of children with weight problems.

“Yes, there is a problem with overweight and obese children in our part of the world. We refer them to dieticians.

“Parents should seek help when they notice their children have problems with weight and nurses in the clinics can advise mothers what to do. Even during consultations with doctors, they can enquire about their options,” he said.

Makomba said when children are bigger than their age-mates, it could be an indication that there is a problem.

He added that there was not just one cause for the problem.

“ It could be genetics, food or even a lack of physical activities,” he said.

Makomba said parents should not just think their children are cute and cuddly, if they have doubts they should ask professionals to advise them.

Another pediatrician, Dr Ferdi Pohl, echoed Makomba saying there was a problem in the Eastern Cape.

“In order to fix it, parents must consider addressing their children’s lifestyles,” Pohl said.

WHO says childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century.

“Overweight children are likely to stay obese into adulthood and more likely to develop diabetes and cardiovascular diseases at a younger age,” said WHO on their website.