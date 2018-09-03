The Mazibuye African Congress has thrown its weight behind ousted North West premier Supra Mahumapelo‚ saying his removal was due to an anti-black agenda.

Lashing out at the ANC’s top leadership‚ the newly-formed party also claims members of the governing party will soon join its ranks‚ along with members of the DA and the EFF.

At a media conference in Marikana on Monday‚ MAC president Reggie Ngcobo said white monopoly capital would “not find peace” while the party existed.

“[Former president Jacob Zuma] was removed in the same fashion in order to make way for imperial powers. Supra is not a saint but we believe his ill-treatment is informed by an anti-black agenda…The ANC is awarding the sellouts with top positions‚” Ngcobo said‚ specifically naming Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The entire ANC must also be summoned to the state capture inquiry because‚ if the state is allegedly captured‚ it means the ANC is also captured.”

It was believed that Mahumapelo would attend the media briefing but he eventually did not. MAC secretary Romeo Matjila said although Mahumapelo would remain an ANC member‚ he had expressed his support for MAC’s transformative agenda.

“Supra was clear to us that he remains also a member of his party (the ANC). Because we are championing the programme he advocated‚ he will support that programme‚” Matjila said.

“The relationship between MAC and Supra is simple. Supra was the premier of North West‚ not the premier of the ANC. So MAC is made up of the native citizens‚ some who are the natives of North West. Supra associated himself with radical economic transformation and we believe that he has a lot to offer in such pursuits.”

The MAC also elaborated on its position not to allow white and Indian members in the party.

“We said that whites are not welcomed to be members and we still stand on those grounds solely because we believe it’s high time the native people of our land pave their own way. When the white people engaged in the struggle‚ the land question was parked‚ that’s why we remain landless. We are not racist…It should be clear that black people must pave their own way‚” Ngcobo said.

- TimesLIVE