Beware this deadly shocker from our colonial past

By Graeme Hosken - 04 September 2018
Stellenbosch University’s former deputy vice-chancellor and former dean of engineering Professor Christo Viljoen, said if SA wanted to talk about decolonisation, we need to talk about decolonising our electricity system.
Image: 123rf / Maryna Pleshkun

Millions of home and business owners are living and working daily with a deadly British colonial legacy: the common three-point round-pin plug and socket.

Professor Christo Viljoen‚ Stellenbosch University’s former deputy vice-chancellor and former dean of engineering‚ said if SA wanted to talk about decolonisation‚ “we need to talk about decolonising our electricity system”.

The plug‚ which is based on a former British plug-and-socket system‚ was introduced to the country and the UK’s former colonies in the 1920s. But shortly after World War 2‚ the British government realised the danger of its plug – which was caused by severe overheating because of poor contact within the socket – and withdrew it from circulation.SA‚ however‚ did not follow suit.

