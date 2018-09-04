Call to appreciate Eastern Cape history

As the country celebrates Heritage Month, department of sport, recreation, arts & culture MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa called on locals to spend time discovering the rich history in their own backyard.

Tunyiswa said they should do this before jetting off to discover hidden treasures from faraway places across the world.

She was speaking at the launch of Heritage Month at the Amathole Museum in King William’s Town on Monday.

Large parts of the history Tunyiswa talked about was captured through the exhibition titled Idabi lenkululeko eQonce (the struggle for liberation in King William’s Town) which is housed at the museum. The exhibition takes viewers back to the 18th century of Qonce as a frontier town which was a focal point of the struggle against colonial conquest.

A walkabout through the exhibition brings to life moments in the history of the town – as told by the people of the town themselves. It combines contemporary oral history, images, newspaper clippings and cultural artifacts which tell the tales of the heroes who played a role in the establishing the town to what it is today.