Call to appreciate Eastern Cape history
As the country celebrates Heritage Month, department of sport, recreation, arts & culture MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa called on locals to spend time discovering the rich history in their own backyard.
Tunyiswa said they should do this before jetting off to discover hidden treasures from faraway places across the world.
She was speaking at the launch of Heritage Month at the Amathole Museum in King William’s Town on Monday.
Large parts of the history Tunyiswa talked about was captured through the exhibition titled Idabi lenkululeko eQonce (the struggle for liberation in King William’s Town) which is housed at the museum. The exhibition takes viewers back to the 18th century of Qonce as a frontier town which was a focal point of the struggle against colonial conquest.
A walkabout through the exhibition brings to life moments in the history of the town – as told by the people of the town themselves. It combines contemporary oral history, images, newspaper clippings and cultural artifacts which tell the tales of the heroes who played a role in the establishing the town to what it is today.
The history of South Africa is not complete without mentioning King William’s Town and the Eastern Cape as a whole. We are called the home of legends, and this museum captures our footprints of liberation.
The exhibition was launched in 2016 and is a permanent feature at the museum.
Tunyiswa said she first visited the museum as a primary schoolgirl in in the 1970s.
She encouraged parents and school teachers to frequent the museum.
“The history of South Africa is not complete without mentioning King William’s Town and the Eastern Cape as a whole. We are called the home of legends, and this museum captures our footprints of liberation.”
Eastern Cape provincial legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane who attended the launch, said this was the first time he had set foot inside the museum.
“It has a rich history that needs to be showcased so that the Eastern Cape and the country should know our culture and heritage. However, there is a need for more of our cultural assets to be preserved and also exhibited in these museums.”
Exhibition curator Stephanie Victor said local craftsmen, some from East London, were brought in to work on creating the colourful exhibition. She said the history depicted was told through the voices of men and women who survived apartheid days and lived to tell the tale.
“The connections depicted here are amazing. This exhibition is a microcosm of South African history as a whole. All these stories tell the story of the severity of racial segregation which affected King William’s Town as much as the whole country,” Victor said.
