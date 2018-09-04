Gigaba to explain how Guptas became naturalised SA citizens
Parliamentarians will hear over three days how the controversial Gupta family became naturalised South African citizens – and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will be one of those doing the explaining. In a statement issued on Tuesday‚ chair of the home affairs portfolio committee Hlomani Chauke confirmed that an investigation into the naturalisation process would take place from September 12 to 14.
