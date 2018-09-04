Gigaba to explain how Guptas became naturalised SA citizens

Parliamentarians will hear over three days how the controversial Gupta family became naturalised South African citizens – and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will be one of those doing the explaining. In a statement issued on Tuesday‚ chair of the home affairs portfolio committee Hlomani Chauke confirmed that an investigation into the naturalisation process would take place from September 12 to 14.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.