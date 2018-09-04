Murder-accused cop back in court

Kidds Beach constable Zandisile Zweni, 44, who allegedly shot and killed his 36-year old estranged wife, Andiswa Zweni, 36, outside Voorpos Primary School in June is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

During his last court appearance Zweni admitted to court to shooting the mother of his two children aged 11 and 14, but also that he would plead not guilty to a charge of premeditated murder.

Testifying in his bail hearing before East London magistrate Joel Cesar, Zweni said he was “pushed and provoked to do what I did” by her “swearing and insults”.

At one point he broke down and cried when relating the events that led to the two bullets hitting his estranged wife in the upper body.

The deceased was a member of the school’s governing body and had been separated from Zweni for several months.