PISTORIUS’S BALLISTIC EXPERT TESTIFIES IN EL
Ndulula’s widow brings in Wolmarans to defend her in murder trial
Murder accused widow Bulelwa Ndudula on Monday brought in renowned Oscar Pistorius’s ballistic expert, Thomas “Wollie” Wolmarans, in her spirited defence during her trial for the slaying of her politician husband Sakhekile. Startling evidence that there were two smoking guns on the Ndudula property, was also presented by her defence team on Monday.
