News

Turnbull on bail despite arrest warrant

The NPA was not aware of the warrant of arrest at the time when the bail application was heard

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 04 September 2018

Drug accused Andrew Turnbull, an ex-East Londoner, was given bail despite a warrant of arrest being issued.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
State capture inquiry, week 2: Everything you need to know
X