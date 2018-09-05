BCM proposes statue of hero Rubusana

Metro will add another statue to its lineup in front of the city hall – a life-size bronze statue of anti-apartheid activist, teacher, reverend and author Dr Walter Benson Rubusana.

The statue, which forms part of the City Hall precinct where the first Truth and Reconciliation Commission was held, will join statues of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, black consciousness leader Steve Biko, and the Anglo-Boer War soldier.

BCM spokesman Sam Ngwenya said this week the metro was conducting public participation exercises where the community could comment on the proposed statue, a replica of which is currently displayed in glass box at the entrance to the city hall.

He said people had come in to view the smaller-scale replica, which is half a metre in size, and have made some suggestions which will be assessed by the municipality.

“The plan is to erect the statue opposite to where Archbishop Desmond Tutu's is,” said Ngwenya.

Other stakeholders that have already been afforded an opportunity to view and make comments about the replica include the metro's mayoral committee, church leaders, the Rubusana family as well as political parties.

The project, spearheaded by Buffalo City Metro, has been in the pipeline for months with the Rubusana family being tasked with submitting photographs of the struggle hero for references.

Born in February 1858 in Mnandi township in Somerset East, Rubusana was a teacher, a dedicated minister of the Congregational Church and renowned scholar.