BREAKING | Masualle rings alarm bells on child abductions

By Zine George - 05 September 2018
Premier Phumulo Masualle has sent a high alert on increasing incidents of child abduction in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial government spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo revealed this on Wednesday, saying a record four child abduction incidents were reported in Whittlesea and that provincial authorities “are now working with law-enforcement agencies”, to try and get to the bottom of this.

Kupelo said Masualle and his cabinet were made aware of this “after a truck believed to be from one of the SADC (South African Development Community) was found with children aged between 14 and 21 who have since been taken to places of safety."

“In some instances family members are believed to be colluding with local business people in trading with their children in exchange for groceries," Kupelo added. This is a developing story

