Phumla's a liar, says former minister

Muthambi hits back at Williams saying attack on her person unjustified

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has hit back at testimony by acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams to the commission of inquiry investigating state capture, calling her a shameful manipulator and a liar. She further accused Williams of having an almost psychotic hatred for her.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.