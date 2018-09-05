Anger over mass vandalism and theft of tombstones in EC
Mthatha residents are angry with the mass vandalism of graves and theft of tombstones at the main local cemeteries where many people from the suburbs and affluent townships are buried.
The rise of criminal activities at Mthatha’s main Surtan Cemetery near Mbuqe Park, and Northcrest Cemetery has left many families angry and traumatised – especially as graves were found exposed or looted of granite tombstones for sale on the illegal market.
Tombstones have also been toppled and vandalised in what the families called acts of desecration.
The Dispatch visited Northcrest. It was like walking into a dumpsite. All around there was debris of disposable nappies, empty liquor bottles, broken tombstones, and cattle grazing among the graves.
Some families removed the remains of their relatives and reburied them in rural areas.
I was sent pictures of the graves of my parents and the wife of my brother which, to my disbelief and anger, were vandalised and some parts stolen.
The two cemeteries fall under King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality (KSD).
The Mvambo family, who paid thousands of rands for their parents’ tombstones, raised the alarm when they were looted.
Vusumzi Mvambo said: “I was sent pictures of the graves of my parents and the wife of my brother which, to my disbelief and anger, were vandalised and some parts stolen. This is an ongoing thing that tombstones are stolen and vandalised.’’
KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said a syndicate was targeting granite tombstones.
He said the families had to approach the police.
Mampoza said R4-million was being spent on fencing securing the cemeteries with a steel palisade fence.
“The municipality has completed the fence around Surtan cemetery in September 2017 and is busy with one at Northcrest,’’ said Mampoza.
Mampoza said that they were trying to get security guards to secure cemeteries, but lacked the funds.
When the Dispatch visited the Northcrest Cemetery workers were busy with the fencing. They said work started in August and expected to be finished by November.
