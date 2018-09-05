Anger over mass vandalism and theft of tombstones in EC

Mthatha residents are angry with the mass vandalism of graves and theft of tombstones at the main local cemeteries where many people from the suburbs and affluent townships are buried.

The rise of criminal activities at Mthatha’s main Surtan Cemetery near Mbuqe Park, and Northcrest Cemetery has left many families angry and traumatised – especially as graves were found exposed or looted of granite tombstones for sale on the illegal market.

Tombstones have also been toppled and vandalised in what the families called acts of desecration.

The Dispatch visited Northcrest. It was like walking into a dumpsite. All around there was debris of disposable nappies, empty liquor bottles, broken tombstones, and cattle grazing among the graves.

Some families removed the remains of their relatives and reburied them in rural areas.