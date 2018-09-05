‘We just ran’ - Government workers tell of deadly Joburg building blaze

"We just ran. We left everything behind. We ran from the building as a group.”

A terrified Johannesburg government worker has described the fear she and her colleagues encountered when their offices caught alight on Wednesday.

The financial clerk‚ who cannot be named because she was not authorised to talk to the media‚ said employees ran for their lives.

“No one knew what was happening. It was terrifying. It's still very scary. We are afraid for the people who are still stuck inside‚” she said.